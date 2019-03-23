The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTI. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.54 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ ULTI traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $330.17. 311,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group has a 52 week low of $219.97 and a 52 week high of $365.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.97, for a total value of $1,659,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,677 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,213.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam Rogers sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.91, for a total transaction of $1,823,845.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,667 shares in the company, valued at $18,808,343.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,522 shares of company stock worth $50,593,109 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,942,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,552,000 after buying an additional 79,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,666,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,078,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 533,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,974,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,804,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

