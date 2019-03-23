Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 8,271 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after buying an additional 12,741,524 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 5,083.2% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,558,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 2,509,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 197.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,168,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 775,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,153,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,261,000 after buying an additional 549,820 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 123.0% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 623,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 343,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $8.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

NYSE NBR opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $782.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.82 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

