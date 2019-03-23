Texas Permanent School Fund Has $465,000 Position in AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of AK Steel worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AK Steel by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,833,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in AK Steel by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,908,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,750 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AK Steel by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,371 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC purchased a new position in AK Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in AK Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,971,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AK Steel stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $891.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. AK Steel had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKS. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AK Steel to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered AK Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on AK Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

AK Steel Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

