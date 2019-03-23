Texas Permanent School Fund Buys New Holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMI shares. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

In related news, CFO Martin E. Louie sold 7,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $279,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,980.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 787 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $30,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,914 shares of company stock worth $1,056,297 in the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMI opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.75 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc operates as a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company provides investment brokerage and financing services to investors of all sizes and types of commercial real estate properties. It serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and investment portfolios.

