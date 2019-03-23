Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,794,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,036,000 after acquiring an additional 904,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,490,000 after acquiring an additional 642,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 19,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 7,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $9,187,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $109.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

