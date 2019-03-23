Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Teva is facing significant challenges in the form of accelerated generic competition for Copaxone, new competition for branded products, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business and a massive debt load. Nonetheless, Teva is progressing well on its restructuring plan to revive growth. It has delivered on a much-improved cost structure, improved profitability of its generics portfolio and is aggressively paying down debt resulting in a more stable financial position than before. Teva expects 2019 to be a tough year followed by return to growth in 2020 based on product launches. Its newest drugs, Austedo and Ajovy could emerge as significant contributors to long-term sales growth. It is also seeing signs of stabilization in the U.S. generic business. However, we believe it has a long way to go before it gains stability. Teva’s shares have underperformed the generic industry this year so far.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.98.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $25,795.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,463.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $49,644.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,334 shares of company stock worth $309,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

