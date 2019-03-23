Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $41.35 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

In related news, Director David M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 29.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 96,359 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.