Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $41.35 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

In related news, Director David M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 29.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 96,359 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

