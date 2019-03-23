TerraNova Hits 24-Hour Volume of $431.00 (TER)

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. TerraNova has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $431.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraNova coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00002550 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, TerraNova has traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00040772 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005611 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016188 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00144773 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002557 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000307 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About TerraNova

TerraNova (CRYPTO:TER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,058,739 coins. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin . TerraNova’s official website is terranovacoin.wixsite.com/terranova-ter

TerraNova Coin Trading

TerraNova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraNova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraNova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraNova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

