Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.03 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 84.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.