Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.03 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.59.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 84.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
