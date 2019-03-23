Tenaris (TS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

TS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. 7,479,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 507,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 92,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 546.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

