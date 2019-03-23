Teligent (TLGT) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Teligent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of TLGT stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Teligent has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 66.08%. The company had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in Teligent by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 4,880,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 277,834 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its position in Teligent by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,547,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 306,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teligent by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Teligent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Teligent by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,249,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

