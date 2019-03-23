TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,440,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.60% of TEGNA worth $37,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 927,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 841,783 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 354.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

In other TEGNA news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $406,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $13.76 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TEGNA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/tegna-inc-tgna-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.