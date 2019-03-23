Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.11). Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Teekay Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. DNB Markets raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

Shares of TNK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,014. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 24.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,733,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 529,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 20.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 73.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.