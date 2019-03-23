Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.11). Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Teekay Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. DNB Markets raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

Shares of TNK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,014. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 24.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,733,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 529,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 20.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 73.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.