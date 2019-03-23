TechTarget Inc (TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia Sells 3,000 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Cotoia sold 8,307 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $134,656.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 327,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,184. The stock has a market cap of $468.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.68%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TechTarget by 79.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter worth $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TechTarget by 1,229.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 52.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTGT. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

