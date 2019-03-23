TD Securities Trims Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE) Target Price to C$20.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WTE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

WTE stock opened at C$20.00 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$17.64 and a 52 week high of C$27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

