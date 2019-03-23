TC Pipelines (TCP) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE TCP opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 33.15% and a positive return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 85.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 45.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 667.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,385,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,987,000 after purchasing an additional 600,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 831,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

