Target Co. (TGT) Holdings Increased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,222,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,856,544,000 after buying an additional 1,334,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,381,221,000 after buying an additional 151,096 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 5,697.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18,165,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $923,984,000 after buying an additional 5,590,395 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,095,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $468,967,000 after buying an additional 89,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $78.32 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

