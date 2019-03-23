Tamarack-Valley-Energy’s (TNEYF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

TNEYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

