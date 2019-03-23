Talanx (TLX) Given a €39.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.76 ($42.74).

Shares of TLX opened at €34.26 ($39.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. Talanx has a 1 year low of €28.64 ($33.30) and a 1 year high of €37.66 ($43.79).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

