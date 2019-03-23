Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $464,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.41 and a beta of 1.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) President Sells $464,800.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/tabula-rasa-healthcare-inc-trhc-president-sells-464800-00-in-stock.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.48.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.