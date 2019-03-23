Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) President Sells $464,800.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $464,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.41 and a beta of 1.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.
Read More: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.