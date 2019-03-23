T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,532 shares in the company, valued at $63,296,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,082 shares of company stock worth $11,361,948. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $98.76 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

