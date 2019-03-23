Symmetry Partners LLC Has $687,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,945 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,401,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,166 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 3,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,882,000 after acquiring an additional 176,301 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,698,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,601,000 after buying an additional 566,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,177,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,166,000 after buying an additional 46,269 shares in the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.2331 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

