Swing (SWING) Reaches One Day Volume of $18.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Swing has a market capitalization of $105,984.00 and $18.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swing has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002639 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,119,034 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

