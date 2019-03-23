SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.32 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $1.87 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $739.48 or 0.18375555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00060595 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00001478 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023955 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

