SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (SVNLY) Plans $0.21 Annual Dividend

SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.212 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,323. SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands. It offers private, car, mortgage, and leisure loans; security trading, mutual funds, pension savings, and advisory services; and salary and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, and mobile application and online banking services, as well as Bankgiro services, corporate cards, personal services, and pension and insurance advisory services.

