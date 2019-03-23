Sutro Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:STRO) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 26th. Sutro Biopharma had issued 5,667,000 shares in its IPO on September 27th. The total size of the offering was $85,005,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ STRO opened at $10.74 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sutro Biopharma Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 26th (NASDAQ:STRO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/sutro-biopharma-incs-lock-up-period-to-end-on-march-26th-nasdaqstro.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.