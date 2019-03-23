SURETY Achieves Market Cap of $81,526.00 (SURE)

SURETY (CURRENCY:SURE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, SURETY has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. SURETY has a total market cap of $81,526.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SURETY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SURETY token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00376756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.01664824 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00232850 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005010 BTC.

About SURETY

SURETY’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,759,069 tokens. SURETY’s official Twitter account is @theheartilab . The official message board for SURETY is medium.com/theheartilab . SURETY’s official website is ico.surety.ai

SURETY Token Trading

SURETY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SURETY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SURETY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SURETY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

