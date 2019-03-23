Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

SPB traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.53. 795,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,029. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -53.63. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.17 and a 1-year high of C$13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.25.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$857.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.809999966683806 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cormark cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/superior-plus-corp-spb-to-issue-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.