Superconductor Technologies (SCON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 9,984,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,311% from the previous session’s volume of 226,355 shares.The stock last traded at $1.90 and had previously closed at $1.67.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.87. Superconductor Technologies had a negative net margin of 414.94% and a negative return on equity of 145.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.60.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

