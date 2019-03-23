Suntrust Banks Inc. Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,313,588,000 after buying an additional 176,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,844,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,076,488,000 after buying an additional 125,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,072,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,242,203,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,751,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,507,847,000 after buying an additional 1,367,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,525,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,233,000 after buying an additional 1,816,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.39.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $24,849,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 9,501 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.45, for a total value of $2,712,060.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,289 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $268.36 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

