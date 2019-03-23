Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Waste Connections by 13.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 129.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

