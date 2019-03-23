Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 880.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $140.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Andrew F. Cates acquired 790 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $98,173.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

