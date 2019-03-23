Suntrust Banks Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,809,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,056,000 after buying an additional 667,227 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 97,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $94.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8221 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

