Sunoco (SUN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sunoco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunoco from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.87. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Sunoco had a positive return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Curia bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $266,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,400 shares of company stock worth $306,227.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.