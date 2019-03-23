Studio City International (MSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Studio City International Holdings Limited provides cinematically-themed, gaming, retail and entertainment resort services. Studio City International Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Studio City International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Studio City International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,485,000. 18.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

