Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in DowDuPont by 75.7% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in DowDuPont by 57.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 495,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,854,000 after buying an additional 180,093 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in DowDuPont by 166.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 202,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 126,896 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont by 3.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont by 2.5% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 108,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DowDuPont stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DWDP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

