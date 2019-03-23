Store Capital Corp (STOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Store Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Store Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Store Capital to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 40.12%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Raymond James set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

