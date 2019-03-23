Store Capital Corp (STOR) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 69.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $34.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

