Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,137,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,047,000 after purchasing an additional 264,669 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,676,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,642,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:PFG opened at $49.45 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $62.07.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $196,650. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-increases-stake-in-principal-financial-group-inc-pfg.html.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.