Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $129,778,000. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $14,008,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 33.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,546,000 after buying an additional 150,080 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dillard’s by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 248,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dillard’s by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,335,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

DDS opened at $71.83 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

