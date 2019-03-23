Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Donaldson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,468.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $218,223.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $703.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.40 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

