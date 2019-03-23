Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $585.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.71 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Maxim Group raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $46,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

