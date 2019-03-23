Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.45 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $8,891,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $801,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,619,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 762.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $50.46 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

In other news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

