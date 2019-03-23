Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.28 Million Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,603 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $30.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.7353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Several analysts have commented on FCAU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

