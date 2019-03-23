Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,596,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,739,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,596,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,739,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,440,000 after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,028,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $320.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $291.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

Shares of SIVB opened at $212.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $673.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.89 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Draper sold 1,748 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $416,793.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $889,328.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,266. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

