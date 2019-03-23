Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 128,690 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,690 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

In related news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $73,523.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Scott D. Wollenberg sold 35,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $542,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,922 shares of company stock valued at $715,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.74 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

