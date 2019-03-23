Steelcase (SCS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
SCS stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 68,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $1,193,707.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 40,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $704,829.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,935. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 639.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.
