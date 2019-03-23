Steelcase (SCS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SCS stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 68,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $1,193,707.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 40,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $704,829.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,935. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 639.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

