Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 34.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

