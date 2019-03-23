Stantec Inc. (STN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Stantec has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stantec to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

STN opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Stantec had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stantec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec to a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stantec stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

