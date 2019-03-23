Standard Lithium (SLL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 184,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 134,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright set a C$3.20 price objective on shares of Standard Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 9.70. The company has a market cap of $66.07 million and a P/E ratio of 20.95.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

